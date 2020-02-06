Marc Prieur, Segment President of AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company on August 29, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup Inc is a global provider of a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and food and beverage industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,900 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of AptarGroup Inc were trading at $152.31. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $10.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.99, which is above both the industry median of 27.155 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, AptarGroup Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.