On August 28, 2024, Joel Ackerman, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of DaVita Inc (DVA, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 68,769 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 106,741 shares of DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc specializes in kidney care and dialysis services, operating a network of outpatient dialysis centers across the United States. The company is known for providing a range of dialysis treatments and support services primarily to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end-stage renal disease.

Over the past year, Joel Ackerman has sold a total of 68,769 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within DaVita Inc, where there have been no insider buys but nine insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of DaVita Inc were priced at $155.06. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $12.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of DaVita Inc stands at 16.32, which is below both the industry median of 23.67 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, DaVita Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock’s current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing investment decisions in the context of the company's financial health and market performance.

