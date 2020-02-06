On August 27, 2024, Bernard Mensah, President, International at Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), executed a sale of 92,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of Bank of America Corp.

Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) is a multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk management products and services.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Bank of America Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells. Specifically, Bernard Mensah has sold a total of 92,000 shares and has not made any purchases in the same timeframe.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Bank of America Corp were trading at $39.81. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $311.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.14, which is above the industry median of 10.26.

According to the GF Value, which is a measure of intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus, Bank of America Corp has a GF Value of $38.25. With the current price of $39.81, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

