On August 27, 2024, Judith Sprieser, Director at Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), executed a sale of 1,941 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $160.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $311,859.29. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc operates global exchanges, clearing houses, and provides mortgage technology, data, and listing services. The company's platforms support the trading and clearing of a broad array of asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, equities, and derivatives, among others.

Over the past year, Judith Sprieser has sold a total of 8,692 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the recent transaction, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $160.69, giving the company a market cap of approximately $91.99 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 39.76, which is above both the industry median of 18.04 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Intercontinental Exchange Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33. The GF Value of $121.04 is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics, suggesting that potential investors should consider the company's valuation and insider trading patterns when making investment decisions.

