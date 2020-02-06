On August 28, 2024, Michael Mckenney, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Kadant Inc (KAI, Financial), executed a sale of 5,500 shares of the company at a price of $317.66 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,876.009 shares of Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company's products and technologies help to enhance energy utilization and other operational efficiencies for its customers.

Over the past year, Michael Mckenney has sold a total of 5,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Kadant Inc shows a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, reflecting a possible trend among executives and key shareholders.

As of the date of the sale, Kadant Inc shares were trading at $317.66, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.94, which is above both the industry median of 21.92 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation metrics show that Kadant Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This recent insider sale might attract the attention of investors trying to understand the latest trends and valuations within Kadant Inc, as well as the broader market implications of such insider activities.

