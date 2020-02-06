On August 27, 2024, President Michael Greenberg of Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial) executed a significant transaction, selling 422,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 170,160.258 shares of Skechers USA Inc.

Skechers USA Inc, headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, is a global leader in the footwear industry. The company designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear for men, women, and children.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 912,135 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Skechers USA Inc were priced at $69.88. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $10.434 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.36, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 18.86 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Skechers USA Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of a company’s future performance and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

