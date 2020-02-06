On August 27, 2024, Wanjiku Walcott, Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial), sold 11,767 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 277,041 shares of Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. Users can create boards to save what they find and learn new things.

Over the past year, Wanjiku Walcott has sold a total of 46,256 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Pinterest Inc has seen a total of 45 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $31.57. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $21.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 111.68, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Pinterest Inc is currently fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $32.21. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors or those looking for signals about the company's stock valuation and future performance.

