On August 27, 2024, Logan Green, Director of Lyft Inc (LYFT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,323 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $11.62 per share, resulting in a total amount of $119,956.26. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 330,790 shares of Lyft Inc.

Lyft Inc operates as a ride-sharing company, primarily providing ride-hailing services. The platform allows users to book cars, scooters, and bicycles in various cities around the United States and some cities internationally.

Over the past year, Logan Green has sold a total of 92,998 shares of Lyft Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

As of the latest transaction, Lyft Inc was trading at $11.62, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.74 billion. The stock is currently under its GF Value of $17.02, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68, indicating that the stock might be undervalued and is labeled as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus analysis.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as insider transactions can often reflect the management's view on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.