Leslies Inc (LESL) CFO Scott Bowman Acquires 100,000 Shares

On August 29, 2024, Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer of Leslies Inc (LESL, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 114,198 shares of Leslies Inc.

Leslies Inc specializes in the sale of swimming pool supplies and related products. The company offers a variety of chemicals, equipment, and accessories necessary for pool maintenance and care.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 100,000 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within Leslies Inc, where there have been 2 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's latest purchase, shares of Leslies Inc were priced at $2.58 each. This valuation sets the market cap of the company at approximately $462.282 million. The price-earnings ratio of Leslies Inc stands at 124.75, significantly above both the industry median of 17.92 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business expectations, Leslies Inc has a GF Value of $10.55. With the current stock price at $2.58, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.24, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, as transactions by high-level executives can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

