On August 29, 2024, Scott Galit, a Director at Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 300,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,659,674 shares of Payoneer Global Inc.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial services company, providing online money transfer and digital payment services. The company facilitates cross-border transactions in multiple currencies for small and medium-sized businesses, online sellers, freelancers, and others, enhancing global commerce through its platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,815,009 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Payoneer Global Inc, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $7.20 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.30, slightly above the industry median of 25.855.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Payoneer Global Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

