On August 27, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,627 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally providing products that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. The company's offerings include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus among others, focusing on connecting people with each other and the world around them.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,104 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Meta Platforms Inc, where there have been 280 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $519.05. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.31 trillion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.45, which is above the industry median of 20.005.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Meta Platforms Inc is estimated at $381.83 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock movements. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analyses when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.