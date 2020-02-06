Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial), sold 9,513 shares of the company on August 28, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 105,466 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,245 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Gilead Sciences Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $78.03, giving the company a market cap of approximately $98.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 96.89, significantly above both the industry median of 22.78 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

