On August 28, 2024, Mark Field, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial), sold 1,387 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $203 per share, totaling approximately $281,561. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of Insulet Corp.

Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices for diabetes management. The company is known for its Omnipod Insulin Management System, a tubeless insulin pump technology that offers a simplified approach to insulin delivery.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Insulet Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells. Specifically, Mark Field has sold a total of 5,018 shares and has not made any purchases in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) had a market cap of $14.38 billion as of the latest trading session. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.30, which is above the industry median of 27.155. Despite this, the company's shares are considered significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $370.51, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

This recent insider sale by Mark Field might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

