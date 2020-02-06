On August 29, 2024, Paul Libner, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $142.53 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 18,657 shares of Royal Gold Inc.

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) is a precious metals company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The company primarily focuses on gold, but also deals in other precious metals like silver and copper.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) shares were trading at $142.53, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.71, which is above the industry median of 15.955.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.21, based on a GF Value of $118.15. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

