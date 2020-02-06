On August 28, 2024, William Voss, Chief Financial Officer of Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 11,509 shares of the company at a price of $83.57 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,135 shares of Triumph Financial Inc.

Triumph Financial Inc operates as a financial institution, providing a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company's services include banking solutions, investment advice, and financial planning.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Triumph Financial Inc shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, William Voss, has sold a total of 11,509 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Triumph Financial Inc were trading at $83.57, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.946 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 75.73, significantly above both the industry median of 10.26 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $70.95, indicating that with a current price of $83.57, Triumph Financial Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

