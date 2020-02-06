Director Byron Spruell Acquires 725 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

On August 28, 2024, Byron Spruell, Director at Aon PLC (AON, Financial), purchased 725 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 5,302.846 shares of Aon PLC.

Aon PLC is a global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. The company's expertise helps clients to mitigate risk and maximize health and retirement benefits.

The shares were bought at a price of $340.08 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $247,308. This purchase reflects a continued trend of insider buying activity at Aon PLC, where there have been three insider buys and nine insider sells over the past year.

With a market cap of approximately $74.61 billion, Aon PLC is a significant player in its industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.45, which is above both the industry median of 11.41 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Aon PLC's stock is estimated at $369.18 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider purchase might indicate a belief in the firm's ongoing value and stability, considering the current share price and comprehensive valuation metrics.

