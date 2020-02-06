On August 28, 2024, Lisa Wardell, Director at Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE, Financial), executed a sale of 60,793 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 105,085 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an educational provider that offers a wide range of professional education and technology services. The company operates several institutions that provide programs in medical and healthcare, financial services, and business education among other fields.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 422,921 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc were trading at $75.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.14, which is above both the industry median of 17.495 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Adtalem Global Education Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $56.35 compared to the current price of $75.5 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Adtalem Global Education Inc, considering the company's valuation metrics and recent stock performance.

