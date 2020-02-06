On August 27, 2024, Ann Hackett, Director at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN, Financial), executed a sale of 2,197 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,815 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc is a company that specializes in home and security products, offering a range of solutions including plumbing, cabinets, doors, and security products to a global market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,197 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc were priced at $79.39. The company's market cap stood at approximately $9.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 22.25, which is above both the industry median of 15.47 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $76.04, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, particularly considering the company's valuation and stock performance relative to its GF Value.

