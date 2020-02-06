On August 27, 2024, Claire Herkes, Executive Vice President of Conferences at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 670 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 2,383 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, Claire Herkes has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 2,495 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Gartner Inc, where there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gartner Inc were priced at $483.22, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $37.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.27, which is above both the industry median of 25.855 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Gartner Inc is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $412.85, when compared to the current price, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

