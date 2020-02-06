Insider Sale: Ronald Dragg Sells 1,398 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

Vice President and Controller Ronald Dragg of Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial) executed a sale of 1,398 shares of the company on August 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,683 shares of Kirby Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $118 each.

Kirby Corp, a prominent player in the marine transportation and diesel engine services sectors, operates primarily in the United States. The company's services are critical in the management and transportation of bulk liquid products across various waterways.

Over the past year, Ronald Dragg has sold a total of 6,304 shares of Kirby Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Kirby Corp's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, which is above the industry median of 13.92. The company's market cap stands at approximately $6.88 billion. With a current share price of $118 and a GF Value of $89.47, Kirby Corp is considered significantly overvalued, having a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock movements. However, it is essential to consider a broad range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

