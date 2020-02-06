On August 28, 2024, Mary Dickerson, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial), sold 19,511 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Radian Group Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Radian Group Inc is a provider of mortgage and real estate services including mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The company operates through its subsidiaries to help clients and partners manage risk and increase the value of their real estate assets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,511 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Radian Group Inc, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Radian Group Inc were trading at $35.93. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.31, which is below the industry median of 11.41.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Radian Group Inc has a GF Value of $25.49. With the current price of $35.93, the stock is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is determined based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

