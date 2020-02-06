On August 27, 2024, Richard Fisher, Director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that primarily operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities such as outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers in the United States.

Over the past year, Richard Fisher has sold a total of 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were priced at $163.67. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $15.779 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.04, which is below both the industry median of 23.67 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.96, based on a GF Value of $83.38. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Richard Fisher follows a trend of insider selling at Tenet Healthcare Corp, with no insider purchases reported over the past year, indicating a possible reassessment by insiders of their investment in the company amidst its current market valuation.

