EverQuote Inc (EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 5,750 Shares

On August 28, 2024, Jayme Mendal, Chief Executive Officer and President of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), sold 5,750 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 408,555 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform allows consumers to connect with insurance providers and agencies to find personalized insurance quotes. EverQuote Inc aims to simplify the insurance shopping experience while providing consumers with rates from various insurance carriers.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $23.04 each. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Jayme Mendal has sold a total of 47,250 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The recent transactions occur in a context where EverQuote Inc has seen a total of 84 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $23.04 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $827.286 million.

Based on the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, EverQuote Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.2, indicating a significant premium compared to its estimated fair value of $10.45.

This sale by Jayme Mendal might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation levels and the overall trend of insider transactions at EverQuote Inc.

