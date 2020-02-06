Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 33,000 Shares

On August 28, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 33,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,844,778 shares of Maplebear Inc.

Maplebear Inc, operating under the brand name Instacart, is a technology-driven company that provides grocery delivery and pick-up service in the U.S. and Canada. The company aims to make grocery shopping effortless for consumers by delivering fresh groceries and everyday essentials with the convenience of online ordering.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 224,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Maplebear Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have included 15 buys and 27 sells.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Maplebear Inc were trading at $35.27. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $9.08 billion. The company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and stock valuation through the GF Value link.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the potential implications on Maplebear Inc's stock performance.

