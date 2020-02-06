On August 28, 2024, Amy Rawlings, the Chief Accounting Officer of Roblox Corp (RBLX, Financial), executed a sale of 12,258 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $44.09 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,217 shares of Roblox Corp (RBLX, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 72 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Roblox Corp (RBLX, Financial), known for its platform that allows users to create and interact in an immersive 3D environment, has a current market cap of approximately $28.20 billion. On the day of the sale, the stock was trading at $44.09, which is below the GF Value of $53.63, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

Roblox Corp's valuation metrics include the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value.

