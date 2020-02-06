Director Greg Schwartz Sells 11,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG)

On August 28, 2024, Greg Schwartz, Director at CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial), executed a sale of 11,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,129 shares in the company.

CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides transparency on car pricing, dealer reputation, and vehicle history, aiming to empower consumers with data and tools to make informed purchasing decisions.

Over the past year, Greg Schwartz has sold a total of 23,500 shares of CarGurus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of CarGurus Inc were trading at $28.29. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.998 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus, the stock is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

For more detailed valuation metrics, CarGurus Inc's stock has various ratios available for review, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and insider behaviors at CarGurus Inc.

