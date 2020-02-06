Intapp Inc (INTA) CEO John Hall Sells 46,979 Shares

On August 28, 2024, John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 46,979 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,980,796 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that help professional and financial services firms connect their people, processes, and data. The company's offerings are designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve client outcomes.

Over the past year, John Hall has sold a total of 548,199 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend at Intapp Inc, where there have been 104 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Intapp Inc were priced at $45.07. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.404 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, the stock is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24. The GF Value of $36.40 is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

