Qantas Airways Ltd (QABSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Underlying Profit Amid Challenges

Qantas Airways Ltd (QABSY) reports robust financial performance with a $2.08 billion underlying profit, despite facing operational and market challenges.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Underlying Profit Before Tax: $2.08 billion.
  • Underlying EPS: $0.88 per share.
  • Statutory Profit After Tax: $1.25 billion.
  • Operating Margin: 10.4%.
  • Net Debt: $4.1 billion.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $3.4 billion.
  • Capital Expenditure: $3.1 billion.
  • Share Buybacks: $869 million completed.
  • Group ASK Increase: 20%.
  • Unit Revenue Decline: 8.9%.
  • Group RASK Growth: 10%.
  • Qantas Domestic Underlying EBIT: $1.06 billion.
  • Qantas International Underlying EBIT: $556 million.
  • Jetstar Group Underlying EBIT: $497 million.
  • Qantas Loyalty Underlying EBIT: $511 million.
  • Total Points Earned (Loyalty): 202 billion.
  • Total Points Redeemed (Loyalty): 171 billion.
  • Fleet Investment: 16 new aircraft joined the fleet.
  • Forward Bookings and Travel Demand: Stable.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Qantas Airways Ltd (QABSY, Financial) reported an underlying profit of $2.08 billion for the financial year 2024, with an underlying EPS of $0.88 per share.
  • The company invested $230 million in customer experience improvements, leading to enhanced on-time performance and customer satisfaction.
  • Qantas Airways Ltd (QABSY) saw a 20% increase in group ASK, driven by the addition of 16 new aircraft to the fleet.
  • Jetstar Group achieved a record result with an underlying EBIT of $497 million, up 23% from the prior year.
  • Qantas Loyalty delivered an underlying EBIT of $511 million, with strong growth in both membership and active member engagement.

Negative Points

  • Statutory profit after tax was $1.25 billion, down $493 million from the prior year, impacted by one-off legal provisions and ACCC settlement.
  • Qantas Domestic recorded a decline in EBIT by 16% to $1.06 billion, primarily due to increased customer investments and temporary inefficiencies.
  • Qantas International's underlying EBIT fell to $556 million, driven by declining freight yields and moderating fare environment.
  • The group's operating margin decreased to 10.4%, reflecting increased costs and investments.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges in restoring trust and pride among customers and stakeholders, with significant work still needed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about why there's confidence about the improving second half RASK outlook?
A: Cameron Wallace, CEO of Qantas International and Freight, explained that the moderation of competitor capacity and strong bookings into Q4 give confidence. Stephanie Tully, CEO of Jetstar Group, added that Jetstar's strong travel intentions and record results support a positive RASK outlook.

Q: Can you help me understand some of the cost drivers as we look into FY25?
A: Robert Marcolina, CFO, noted that while costs like food and beverage are growing, the $400 million transformation target aims to cover these costs. New costs include EIS and Same Job Same Pay, but revenue and cost initiatives will help offset these.

Q: How did the new aircraft contribute to Jetstar's strong FY24 results?
A: Stephanie Tully highlighted that new aircraft improved unit costs and opened new profitable routes. The new fleet also boosted employee morale and operational efficiency.

Q: Can you talk more about the strong improvement in active members and increased members overall in your loyalty business?
A: Andrew Glance, CEO of Loyalty Business Unit, stated that the growth is driven by the holistic value of the program, with Classic Plus playing a significant role. The focus is on driving deeper engagement across the audience.

Q: How do you get comfort around margin targets given the amount of investment required?
A: Vanessa Hudson, CEO, emphasized that the recovery of the corporate market, rational domestic market, and transformation benefits from new fleet investments will help achieve margin targets. Project Sunrise and other strategic initiatives also provide confidence.

Q: Can you talk about your on-time performance and its impact on productivity and margins?
A: Markus Svensson, CEO of Qantas Domestic, and Stephanie Tully explained that improved on-time performance reduces temporary costs and increases aircraft utilization, contributing to better financial performance.

Q: What is driving the decline in Qantas Domestic leisure intake?
A: Markus Svensson noted that premium leisure demand is moderating, with some down-trading to Jetstar and a shift to international travel as fares come down. The team has optimized the network to adapt to these changes.

Q: Is the $7 million EBIT per hull for Jetstar's new aircraft indicative of the benefits for Qantas?
A: Robert Marcolina clarified that while the $7 million figure is specific to Jetstar, Qantas also expects incremental profitability from new aircraft, though the exact benefits will differ.

Q: How should we think about the seasonality of the business in FY25?
A: Robert Marcolina confirmed that the business expects to return to typical seasonality, with profitability skewed towards the first half and cash flow towards the second half.

Q: How are you framing your distributions in the context of your capital management framework?
A: Robert Marcolina stated that the goal is to be at the middle of the net debt range, balancing investment in fleet and customer experience with shareholder distributions. The intention is to reinstate a base dividend once sufficient franking credits are accumulated.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.