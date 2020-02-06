Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, with a comparable sales decline of 2.3%, which was better than the guidance of down 3% and last quarter's decline of 6.1%.

The company delivered a non-GAAP operating income rate of 4.1%, higher than the guided 3.5%, due to lower-than-expected SG&A expenses.

Strong performance in domestic tablet and computing categories, with a combined comparable sales growth of 6% year-over-year.

The omnichannel operations provided strong support for Q2 online sales, which remained consistent at 32% of domestic revenue, with almost 60% of packages delivered or available for pickup within one day.

The paid membership program continued to drive positive contributions, with better-than-expected profitability and growth in the base of members.

Negative Points

Despite the better-than-expected results, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) updated its annual sales guidance to a decline in the range of 1.5% to 3%, reflecting ongoing challenges.

Declines in key categories such as appliances, home theater, and gaming offset the growth in tablets, computing, and services.

The promotional environment remains highly competitive, particularly in major appliances and TVs, which could impact profitability.

The company expects comparable sales to be down approximately 1% in the third quarter, indicating continued challenges in the near term.

Concerns about potential election-related impacts to demand in October and unpredictable consumer behavior during the holiday season.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us of the comparisons you faced for the balance of the quarter given your comments that you're running around flat for August? And how quick are consumers adopting AI-enabled chip devices in laptops?

A: Last year, August was down about 6%, September around 7%, and October about 8%. As for AI-enabled laptops, Copilot Plus was still a relatively small percentage of sales, but we continue to see strong replacement and upgrade trends in laptops overall. The introduction of AI capabilities creates a halo effect on the entire computing department. — Matthew Bilunas, CFO; Corie Barry, CEO

Q: The second quarter came in better than expected, and August is flat so far. Why did you lower the comp guidance for the rest of the year?

A: The consumer environment remains unpredictable and uneven. We anticipate potential election-related impacts and unpredictable consumer behaviors during the holiday season. Thus, we are being cautious with our guidance. — Corie Barry, CEO

Q: Is your market share stabilizing, and what are the critical factors for profitability as sales potentially grow in 2025?

A: Market share appears to be stabilizing, particularly in computing and gaming. For profitability, we expect to expand our operating income rate as the industry grows. Key factors include cost reductions, efficiencies, and leveraging our competitive differentiation in innovation. — Corie Barry, CEO; Matthew Bilunas, CFO

Q: What's the next product cycle that you think will show improvement after laptops?

A: Tablets and gaming desktops are also showing strength. We expect AI capabilities to proliferate across devices like tablets, laptops, desktops, and phones, driving higher ASPs and innovation. — Corie Barry, CEO

Q: How is the membership program developing, and how are members behaving as consumers?

A: We continue to grow new paid members, and they show higher engagement and spend at Best Buy. Retention rates are outperforming expectations, and we are pleased with the program's performance. — Corie Barry, CEO

Q: How do you expect the promotional environment to evolve in the second half of the year?

A: We expect the promotional environment to remain competitive, particularly in appliances, TVs, and computing. Our guidance reflects the need to stay competitive. — Matthew Bilunas, CFO

Q: Can you provide more details on the legal settlement mentioned in SG&A?

A: We had a one-time legal settlement benefit of around $10 million in the second quarter, which will not recur. — Matthew Bilunas, CFO

Q: How is back-to-school performing relative to plan, and what is the outlook for the fourth quarter?

A: Back-to-school is performing in line with expectations, with a significant portion of the season still ahead. For Q4, we expect improvement in computing, tablets, and TVs, driven by innovation and dedicated labor. — Corie Barry, CEO; Matthew Bilunas, CFO

Q: How do you view the potential for wallet cannibalization within the CE industry due to innovation?

A: We believe innovation and replacement cycles will drive industry growth. While there are pressures like inflation and housing, the proliferation of AI capabilities and replacement cycles should support industry rebound. — Corie Barry, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the gross margin outlook for Q3 and Q4?

A: Gross profit rate expansion in Q3 and Q4 will be similar, but slightly lower than the first half due to lapping membership program changes. Key drivers include product margin rates and credit card profit share. — Matthew Bilunas, CFO

