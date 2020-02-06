Revenue: Increased by 23% quarter-over-quarter and 8% year-over-year.

RMB228.2 million. Share Repurchase: Repurchased 12,000 ADS in Q2 2024, totaling 217,000 ADS since the start of the program.

Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG, Financial) recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, a significant milestone since its IPO in 2018.

Developer subscription revenue grew by 14% quarter-over-quarter and 19% year-over-year.

Total group revenue increased by 23% quarter-over-quarter and 8% year-over-year.

EngageLab business saw a remarkable revenue growth of over 500% year-over-year and 59% quarter-over-quarter.

Financial Risk Management revenue grew by 34% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter, driven by a 30% increase in customer numbers.

Negative Points

Value-added services revenue decreased by 28% year-over-year, despite a 245% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Market Intelligence revenue declined by 27% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter due to weak market demand for Chinese app data.

Operating expenses increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter, despite a 15% decrease year-over-year.

R&D expenses decreased by 22% year-over-year, indicating potential underinvestment in innovation.

The company faces ongoing challenges in maintaining growth momentum amidst a relatively soft overall economy.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What have contributed to this set of good numbers? And any guidance on the Q3 numbers?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: The positive results are due to organic business growth and efficient operations. Key contributors include solid revenue growth in subscription services, value-added services, and vertical applications. EngageLab's performance was particularly strong, with significant customer and revenue growth. For Q3, the company will continue to follow its proven strategy without giving specific guidance.

Q: What is the outlook for EngageLab in the next few quarters?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: EngageLab is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to its competitive advantages and comprehensive product suite. The company plans to expand its sales team in Southeast Asia to capture more market share, indicating a positive outlook for EngageLab.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial risk management business performance?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: Financial risk management revenue grew by 34% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter, driven by a 30% increase in customer numbers. The demand for risk management services has been rising, contributing to consecutive quarterly revenue growth.

Q: How has the company's overseas expansion impacted its performance?

A: Luo Weidong, Chairman and CEO: The overseas expansion, particularly through EngageLab, has been a significant revenue driver. The company has expanded its geographical footprint, with EngageLab products now available in over 29 countries. This expansion has exceeded expectations and is expected to continue contributing to growth.

Q: What are the key financial KPIs that the company is monitoring?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: The company closely monitors AR turnover days, which improved to 43 days, and total deferred revenue, which remained high at RMB135.1 million. These KPIs indicate healthy cash collection and strong future contract performance.

Q: How has the company managed its operating expenses?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: Operating expenses decreased by 15% year-over-year and increased by 3% quarter-over-quarter. The company has effectively managed costs, with specific areas like sales commissions growing in line with higher revenue, indicating efficient operations.

Q: What are the notable achievements in the subscription services segment?

A: Luo Weidong, Chairman and CEO: Subscription services revenue grew by 19% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher ARPU and new customer sign-ups. Notable customers include China Southern Airlines and Tiger Brokers.

Q: Can you provide an update on the share repurchase plan?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: The company repurchased 12,000 ADS in Q2 2024, bringing the total to 217,000 ADS since the start of the repurchase program. This demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Q: How has the market intelligence segment performed?

A: Bong Shan-Nen, Chief Financial Officer: Market intelligence revenue decreased by 27% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter due to weak market demand for Chinese app data. However, new contracts were signed with notable customers like Ita and top-tier global investment funds.

Q: What are the future plans for geographical expansion?

A: Luo Weidong, Chairman and CEO: The company plans to open local offices in Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand and Malaysia to better serve overseas customers and foster stronger business relationships. This is part of the broader strategy to expand EngageLab's reach.

