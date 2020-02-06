Release Date: August 29, 2024

Positive Points

Consolidated revenue increased by 8% year over year, driven by improvements in retail performance.

E-commerce channels showed significant growth, with a 17% increase in Home Improvement sales and a 12% growth among over 20,000 sellers.

Gross profit expanded by 25.4% year over year, primarily due to strong performance in Falabella Retail.

EBITDA grew 2.3 times year over year, reaching $344 million, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2%, the highest since 2021.

Strategic partnerships with international insurance companies in Chile and Peru are expected to enhance digital offerings and drive future growth.

Negative Points

Loan book contraction in the financial services segment, although there was some improvement in Chile.

SG&A expenses decreased by only 2% at a constant FX rate, indicating limited operational efficiency gains.

Sales growth remained below historical levels, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic challenges in key markets.

Cash flow from operations declined due to higher inventory levels compared to the previous year.

The macroeconomic environment in Chile and Colombia remains challenging, with sales figures below historical levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the Chile construction backdrop and expectations for the second half of the year?

A: (Juan Pablo Harrison, CFO) The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with sales figures below historical levels. In Peru, the impact of pension fund withdrawals continues. September is expected to be slow due to a five-day holiday in Chile, which may negatively impact sales.

Q: Why did cash flow from operations decline despite improved EBITDA?

A: (Juan Pablo Harrison, CFO) The decline is mainly due to working capital adjustments. Last year, we significantly reduced inventory levels, which was not the case this year. Maintaining historical inventory levels impacted cash flow from operations.

Q: What drove the significant improvement in Banco Falabella's net income from financial operations?

A: (Juan Manuel Matheu, CEO of Banco Falabella) We have become more restrictive in our credit granting policies and loan portfolio management, leading to healthier loan portfolios and improved cost of risk. We expect to grow our credit portfolio by 4% from June to December, sustaining these results.

Q: How is Falabella managing traffic to its digital properties, and what are the strategies for organic growth?

A: (Francisco Irarrazaval Mena, CEO of Falabella Retail) The app is a key strategy for reducing client acquisition costs and increasing engagement. Currently, the majority of traffic to Falabella's site is organic. We are focusing on leveraging the brand's power and improving return on investment in marketing.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of tourist flows on sales?

A: (Francisco Irarrazaval Mena, CEO of Falabella Retail) Sales to non-residents, mainly tourists from Brazil and Argentina, have increased from 3-4% to 5-6%. This has a higher impact on stores in specific regions, but the effect is minor compared to previous years.

Q: What are the expectations for Banco Falabella's loan portfolio growth and sustainability of recent improvements?

A: (Juan Manuel Matheu, CEO of Banco Falabella) We aim for a 4% growth in the credit portfolio from June to December. The improvements in loan portfolio health and cost of risk are expected to sustain future results.

Q: How does Falabella plan to evolve its omnichannel strategy and digital capabilities?

A: (Alejandro Gonzalez, CEO) We aim to deliver the best in-store experience, offer products wherever customers prefer, and complement our strong portfolio with top sellers in e-commerce. Our digital bank is well-positioned to become a leading player in the EMEA region.

Q: What are the strategic priorities for Falabella's financial strengthening plan?

A: (Alejandro Gonzalez, CEO) We focus on customer experience and profitability, operational efficiencies, and asset monetization. Recent actions include the sale of Open Plaza Kennedy and strategic partnerships, contributing to improved leverage and cash position.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to Falabella's EBITDA growth and profitability?

A: (Alejandro Gonzalez, CEO) The growth is driven by solid retail value propositions, efficient inventory management, and stabilized risk levels in our bank in Chile. Operational efficiencies have significantly boosted EBITDA, with over 90% of improvements from gross margin enhancements.

Q: How does Falabella plan to capture future opportunities and strengthen its leadership position?

A: (Alejandro Gonzalez, CEO) We will continue to evolve our omnichannel strategy, enhance digital capabilities, and expand in key markets like Mexico. Our focus remains on delivering strong value propositions to customers and maintaining leadership in the region.

