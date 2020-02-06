Why BOX Stock Is Moving Today

Shares of Box (BOX, Financial) have surged 3.13% to $32.94 following the company's latest earnings report, which exceeded market expectations.

In the latest quarter, Box reported $270 million in revenue, marking a 3% growth year-over-year. The company's adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased by 22.2% to $0.44. This robust performance beat analyst projections and helped boost investor confidence.

International revenue from Japan was impacted by a weakening Yen, reducing overall revenue growth by 3%. On a constant-currency basis, however, revenue grew by 6%. Billings rose by 10%, or 9% when adjusted for constant currency, while remaining performance obligations increased by 12%, or 14% in constant currency.

Box has been actively expanding its capabilities beyond enterprise storage and content management. The company recently acquired AI-related start-ups Crooze and Alphamoon to enhance its software with automation and intelligent document processing features.

The company's adjusted gross margins increased by 4.7 percentage points to 81.6%, and adjusted operating margins grew by 3.6 percentage points to 28.4% over the past year. These margin improvements are attributed to pricing power and operating leverage. Box also repurchased $107 million worth of shares last quarter, with the board authorizing an additional $100 million in buybacks.

At its current price of $32.94, Box (BOX, Financial) is trading close to its 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a GF Value of $32.21, suggesting that it is fairly valued according to GuruFocus. For more details, you can refer to the GF Value page on GuruFocus.

Despite a high Piotroski F-Score of 9, indicating a strong financial position, the company has an Altman Z-Score of 2.5, which places it in the grey area for financial stress. The stock also has a P/E ratio of 41.7, a high valuation relative to its earnings.

Overall, Box (BOX, Financial) presents a strong growth potential, supported by recent strategic acquisitions and impressive margin improvements. However, investors should remain cautious of the stock's high valuation multiples and financial stress indicators.

