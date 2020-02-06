Insulet (PODD) Stock Rises on FDA Approval for New Indication

Specialty device maker Insulet (PODD, Financial) saw its stock rise nearly 11% this week. The stock price is now at $205.15, marking a 0.36% increase. The positive movement follows the FDA approval of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System for type 2 diabetes patients 18 years and older.

Insulet announced on Monday that the FDA approved its Omnipod 5 AID System for type 2 diabetes patients, expanding its previous indication for type 1 diabetes. This makes it the only AID system approved by the FDA for both types of diabetes. This newly approved indication addresses a large market, as over 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes, with around 6 million requiring insulin treatment. Of these, approximately 2.5 million people need multiple daily injections, which is the target market for the Omnipod 5, designed to automatically deliver insulin dosages at regular intervals.

Insulet (PODD, Financial) boasts a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.3, indicating investor confidence in its profitability and future growth. The company's Altman Z-Score of 6.03 reflects a strong financial position, further evidenced by a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating a very healthy situation. Additionally, the Beneish M-Score of -1.96 suggests that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

Despite some notable warning signs—such as insider selling and a forward PE ratio higher than the trailing PE, which could indicate declining earnings—the stock has several positive indicators. The operating margin expansion is a good sign, and the company's GF Value of $370.51 signifies that Insulet is significantly undervalued. Investors can check the GF Value page for further insights.

Moreover, Insulet's stock has shown positive momentum with a 25.09% change over 24 weeks and a one-week change of 10.5%. While the company has had some fluctuations, with a -5.45% year-to-date change, its long-term growth prospects appear robust, reinforced by its marketing-leading product and expanding approval reach.

In summary, Insulet (PODD, Financial) is positioned well within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. With its innovative Omnipod 5 AID System now reaching a broader market, the company has promising growth potential. Investors should consider the company’s strong financial health, profitability, and significant market opportunity for steady long-term gains.