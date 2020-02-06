Insulet (PODD) Stock Rises on FDA Approval for New Indication

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Specialty device maker Insulet (PODD, Financial) saw its stock rise nearly 11% this week. The stock price is now at $205.15, marking a 0.36% increase. The positive movement follows the FDA approval of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System for type 2 diabetes patients 18 years and older.

Insulet announced on Monday that the FDA approved its Omnipod 5 AID System for type 2 diabetes patients, expanding its previous indication for type 1 diabetes. This makes it the only AID system approved by the FDA for both types of diabetes. This newly approved indication addresses a large market, as over 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes, with around 6 million requiring insulin treatment. Of these, approximately 2.5 million people need multiple daily injections, which is the target market for the Omnipod 5, designed to automatically deliver insulin dosages at regular intervals.

Insulet (PODD, Financial) boasts a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.3, indicating investor confidence in its profitability and future growth. The company's Altman Z-Score of 6.03 reflects a strong financial position, further evidenced by a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating a very healthy situation. Additionally, the Beneish M-Score of -1.96 suggests that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

Despite some notable warning signs—such as insider selling and a forward PE ratio higher than the trailing PE, which could indicate declining earnings—the stock has several positive indicators. The operating margin expansion is a good sign, and the company's GF Value of $370.51 signifies that Insulet is significantly undervalued. Investors can check the GF Value page for further insights.

Moreover, Insulet's stock has shown positive momentum with a 25.09% change over 24 weeks and a one-week change of 10.5%. While the company has had some fluctuations, with a -5.45% year-to-date change, its long-term growth prospects appear robust, reinforced by its marketing-leading product and expanding approval reach.

In summary, Insulet (PODD, Financial) is positioned well within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. With its innovative Omnipod 5 AID System now reaching a broader market, the company has promising growth potential. Investors should consider the company’s strong financial health, profitability, and significant market opportunity for steady long-term gains.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.