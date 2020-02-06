Why Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock is Moving Today

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX, Financial) recently experienced significant stock movement due to the release of its phase 2 clinical trial results for its investigational drug NBI-‘568, aimed at treating schizophrenia. Following the results, the stock price dropped to $128.43, reflecting a 3.77% decline.

In the trial, out of the four doses tested, only the lowest dose met the primary endpoint by showing a significant reduction in symptoms compared to a placebo. Although the results were mixed, Neurocrine Biosciences plans to proceed with phase 3 testing in 2025.

Despite the recent dip, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX, Financial) remains a company with strong financial health, as indicated by its high Altman Z-score of 11.45, which suggests strong financial stability. Additionally, the company shows good outcomes with a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1 and a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.06, indicating a solid liquidity position.

The GF Value assessment marks Neurocrine Biosciences as "Modestly Undervalued," with a GF Value of $157. Investors can review more details on its GF Value through this link. The company's P/E ratio stands at 38.8, close to a 2-year low of 36.36, and its P/B ratio of 5.16 is also near a 10-year low of 4.95, making it an attractive valuation metric for potential investors.

Additionally, Neurocrine Biosciences showcases robust profitability metrics, with an expanding operating margin currently at 25.7% and a strong return on invested capital (ROIC) of 22.21%. The company also boasts a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.4% over the past five years, outpacing its asset growth of 41.1%.

Despite some insider selling activities over the past three months, with 85,827 shares sold in 14 transactions, the company’s strong balance sheet and high Altman Z-score indicate it is unlikely to be a financial manipulator, as confirmed by a Beneish M-Score of -2.42.

Overall, investors should consider both the recent clinical trial results and the strong financial fundamentals of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX, Financial) when making their investment decisions. The company’s phase 3 trial in 2025 will be crucial in determining the future potential of NBI-‘568 and its impact on the stock's performance.