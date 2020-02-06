NCNO Stock Dips Amid Q2 2025 Guidance Concerns

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

nCino (NCNO, Financial) has experienced notable stock movement recently, driven by its fiscal 2025 Q2 results. Despite slightly better-than-expected trailing numbers, concerns over forward guidance led to a significant 11.84% drop in stock price over the past week.

nCino reported total revenue of $132.4 million, with subscription revenue reaching $113.9 million, both increasing by mid-teen percentages year over year. The company's non-GAAP net loss was just under $16 million ($0.14 per share), a slight improvement over the $11 million loss reported in the same period last year.

For the upcoming quarter, nCino's guidance anticipates revenue between $136 million and $138 million, with adjusted net income projected at $0.15 to $0.16 per share. These figures fell short of analyst expectations, which were $138.6 million in revenue and $0.16 per share in adjusted profitability.

Analyst Mayank Tandon from Needham has reduced his price target for nCino by $2 per share to $40, citing a quarterly decline in the company's remaining performance obligation by nearly 3% as a significant factor behind the sell-off.

Analyzing nCino's stock data, we see that the current stock price is $30.195, reflecting a 1.53% increase in the latest trading session. The market cap stands at approximately $3.49 billion. nCino has a price-to-book ratio of 3.19, close to its 1-year low, which might indicate undervaluation compared to historical norms.

Despite some concerns, nCino shows strong financial health with an Altman Z-Score of 6.2, suggesting robust financial stability. Additionally, the company's Beneish M-Score of -2.86 indicates it is unlikely to be a manipulator. nCino's operating margin is expanding, a positive sign for future profitability.

From a valuation perspective, nCino is currently labeled as "Modestly Undervalued" based on its GF Value of $37.69. Given the current price, this suggests potential upside for investors.

However, there are cautionary signs. nCino has witnessed extensive insider selling with 57 transactions over the past three months, raising questions about insider confidence. Furthermore, the company's revenue growth has slowed, which could point to longer-term challenges in maintaining its growth trajectory.

In summary, while nCino (NCNO, Financial) is facing some near-term challenges reflected in its recent stock price movement, its financial health and current valuation position it as a potentially attractive opportunity for investors willing to navigate the short-term volatility.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.