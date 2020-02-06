Why Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Dropped Today

14 minutes ago
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) reported record second-quarter net sales and exceeded analyst expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter. Despite this, the stock fell 16% this week. Two main factors contributed to the decline. Firstly, the stock had seen a 178% increase over the past 12 months, which likely prompted profit-taking. Secondly, while sales grew by 21% year-over-year, the anticipated slowdown in growth this year caused concern among investors.

CEO Fran Horowitz’s efforts since 2017 have transformed the brand, improving its brand portfolio, store footprint, and reputation. Sales are expected to grow by 12.5% for fiscal 2024, down from 16% in 2023. However, the company projects an improved operating profit margin of up to 15% in 2024, compared to 11.3% last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) is currently trading at $142.22 with a price change of 0%. The recent share price drop has brought the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 14, offering investors a potential buying opportunity. The company's price-to-book (P/B) ratio stands at 6.74, indicating a significant valuation premium compared to its peers.

Financially, Abercrombie & Fitch is exhibiting strong metrics. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a very healthy situation. Additionally, its Altman Z-score of 6.04 suggests strong financial stability. The Beneish M-Score of -3.09 implies that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

The operating margin is expanding, currently at 12.9%, which is a good sign for profitability. Additionally, the company boasts a high return on equity (ROE) of 47.79% and a return on assets (ROA) of 14.98%. The debt metrics are manageable, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98 and an interest coverage ratio of 20.09, indicating that the company can cover its interest expenses comfortably.

From a valuation perspective, the GF Value suggests that Abercrombie & Fitch is "Significantly Overvalued" with a GF Value of $50.47. Investors can review the GF Value for deeper insights into the stock's valuation.

In summary, while the recent stock price drop may concern some investors, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF, Financial) remains a financially strong company with robust profitability metrics. The current lower valuation multiples may present a buying opportunity for long-term investors, despite the stock being deemed significantly overvalued based on [GF Value](https://www.gurufocus.com/term/gf-value/ANF).

