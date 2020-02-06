Intel (INTC, Financial) saw its stock rise by 8.59% today following reports that the company has hired bankers to explore strategic options to boost growth. The strategic review aims to reverse the challenging start to 2024, with the stock losing over half its value year-to-date.

Intel (INTC, Financial) has engaged advisors, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, to formulate various scenarios. Potential options under consideration include splitting its product design and manufacturing businesses and scrapping certain factory projects. However, no major moves are imminent as discussions are still in the early stages. Management plans to present these options to the board in a scheduled September meeting.

As of the latest trading data, Intel's stock price stands at $21.86, reflecting a market capitalization of approximately $93.47 billion. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is high at 95.04, indicating a premium valuation compared to industry peers.

Intel's gross margin has been in long-term decline, with an average annual reduction of 8.6%, while its operating margin has declined by 66.2% annually over the last five years. On the positive side, the company has a Beneish M-Score of -2.69, suggesting it is unlikely to be a financial manipulator. Additionally, the stock's price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.81 is close to its 10-year low.

The company's Altman Z-Score stands at 1.44, indicating financial distress and a possibility of bankruptcy within the next two years. The stock's GF Value is estimated to be $31, making it potentially undervalued but with caution, as it is marked as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice." More details can be found on the GF Value page.

On a historical performance basis, Intel's revenue has seen a growth of 4.7% over the past decade but has declined by 2.5% over the last five years. The company has been expanding into new adjacencies such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things, aiming to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model.

Despite these challenges, insider confidence remains. There has been insider buying activity over the past three months, with 12,500 shares purchased in total. This could signal optimism about Intel's future prospects despite current hurdles.

In summary, while Intel (INTC, Financial) faces significant financial and operational challenges, the company's strategic review and potential restructuring offer a path for improvement. Investors should carefully consider the risks and potential rewards, as indicated by the GF Value assessment.