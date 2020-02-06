Why Investors Are Eyeing Bio-Techne Corp (TECH): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Advantages of Bio-Techne Corp

Author's Avatar

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Currently trading at $74.76 per share, the company has experienced a daily increase of 0.32%, despite a slight decline of 3% over the past three months. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Bio-Techne Corp is poised for significant growth, backed by solid financial and operational metrics.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects from 2006 to 2021. This system has proven effective in correlating with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 95, reflecting its strong potential in the market.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent life sciences manufacturer catering to pharmaceutical, biotechnological, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. Protein sciences, which generate 75% of the revenue, involve reagents and instruments for research, including antibodies for protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment, accounting for 25% of revenue, offers diagnostic reagents and molecular diagnostics products. Bio-Techne Corp's major market is the United States, contributing about 55% of its revenue, with significant operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and Asia-Pacific.

Financial Strength and Stability

Bio-Techne Corp's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength rating. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 15.44, significantly above the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 12.73, Bio-Techne Corp demonstrates exceptional financial health and stability. The strategic management of its debt, reflected in a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.36, further solidifies its financial position.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

The Profitability Rank highlights Bio-Techne Corp's efficiency in generating profits, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years. The company's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 7.8%, outperforming a significant portion of its industry peers. The consistent increase in EBITDA further underscores its growth capabilities.

Conclusion: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. Is Bio-Techne Corp part of your investment strategy?

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.