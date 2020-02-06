Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Currently trading at $74.76 per share, the company has experienced a daily increase of 0.32%, despite a slight decline of 3% over the past three months. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Bio-Techne Corp is poised for significant growth, backed by solid financial and operational metrics.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects from 2006 to 2021. This system has proven effective in correlating with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 95, reflecting its strong potential in the market.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent life sciences manufacturer catering to pharmaceutical, biotechnological, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. Protein sciences, which generate 75% of the revenue, involve reagents and instruments for research, including antibodies for protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment, accounting for 25% of revenue, offers diagnostic reagents and molecular diagnostics products. Bio-Techne Corp's major market is the United States, contributing about 55% of its revenue, with significant operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and Asia-Pacific.

Financial Strength and Stability

Bio-Techne Corp's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength rating. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 15.44, significantly above the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 12.73, Bio-Techne Corp demonstrates exceptional financial health and stability. The strategic management of its debt, reflected in a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.36, further solidifies its financial position.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

The Profitability Rank highlights Bio-Techne Corp's efficiency in generating profits, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years. The company's commitment to growth is evident in its Growth Rank, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 7.8%, outperforming a significant portion of its industry peers. The consistent increase in EBITDA further underscores its growth capabilities.

Conclusion: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. Is Bio-Techne Corp part of your investment strategy?

