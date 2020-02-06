What's Driving Rocket Lab USA Inc's Surprising 47% Stock Rally?

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB, Financial), a prominent player in the aerospace and defense industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a stock price of $6.49, the company has seen a significant 47.23% increase over the past three months, despite a recent weekly loss of 8.41%. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of the stock is $8.68, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued.

Overview of Rocket Lab USA Inc

Rocket Lab USA Inc is at the forefront of the aerospace sector, specializing in the construction of rockets and spacecraft. The company offers comprehensive mission services that ensure frequent and reliable access to space for various markets including civil, defense, and commercial sectors. Rocket Lab is known for its Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platform, which have been integral in deploying satellites for a range of applications such as national security, scientific research, and more. The company primarily operates in the United States but also serves markets in Japan, Germany, and other regions.

Assessing Rocket Lab's Profitability

Despite its innovative technology and market presence, Rocket Lab's financial health shows areas of concern. The company's Profitability Rank is relatively low at 2/10. It has an Operating Margin of -52.99%, which is only better than 8.85% of its peers in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as ROE (-32.95%), ROA (-16.87%), and ROIC (-26.30%) also reflect challenges but are slightly better when compared to industry counterparts.

Growth Trajectory of Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab demonstrates a strong growth profile, particularly in revenue generation. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at an impressive 86.70%, outperforming 97.14% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 52.33%, which is also significantly higher than 92.91% of competitors. However, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 45.50%, although future estimates suggest a rebound with an anticipated growth rate of 60.84% over the next 3 to 5 years.

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors have shown confidence in Rocket Lab, with Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) holding 6,297,073 shares, representing 1.28% of the company. This endorsement from high-profile investors could be a positive signal to the market regarding the company's potential.

Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Rocket Lab operates in a competitive landscape with key players like Eve Holding Inc (EVEX, Financial) with a market cap of $838.517 million, AAR Corp (AIR, Financial) valued at $2.37 billion, and Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY, Financial) at $2.25 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Rocket Lab's aggressive growth in revenue and future revenue projections set it apart, indicating a strong potential for future market share expansion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Lab USA Inc presents a mixed financial picture. While the company's profitability metrics suggest areas for improvement, its robust growth rates in revenue and promising future earnings projections highlight its potential. Investors might find Rocket Lab an intriguing option, especially considering its current valuation as modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. As the aerospace and defense sector continues to evolve, Rocket Lab's innovative approach and strategic market positioning might very well shape its trajectory towards greater market success.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.