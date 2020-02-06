What's Driving Nu Holdings Ltd's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU, Financial), a prominent player in the digital banking sector, has recently demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market. With a current market capitalization of $70.52 billion and a stock price of $14.73, the company has experienced a 1.01% gain over the past week and an impressive 19.68% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Nu Holdings is currently set at $17.06, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Introduction to Nu Holdings Ltd

Nu Holdings Ltd operates within the banking industry, focusing on digital banking services. The company offers a wide range of financial products including credit cards, personal accounts, investments, loans, insurance, mobile payments, business accounts, and rewards. The majority of its revenue is generated in Brazil, where it has established a strong market presence. This strategic focus on digital solutions in a burgeoning market underpins its potential for sustained growth.

Assessing Nu Holdings' Profitability

The company's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10. Despite this modest ranking, Nu Holdings boasts a robust Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.16%, outperforming 93.53% of 1,593 companies in the same sector. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is also impressive at 3.80%, better than 95.92% of its peers. However, it's important to note that Nu Holdings has only been profitable for one of the past ten years, which may raise concerns about its long-term profitability consistency.

Growth Trajectory of Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings has been awarded a high Growth Rank of 9/10, reflecting its exceptional revenue growth rates. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 145.80%, and its 5-year rate at 102.80%, both metrics ranking better than over 99% of comparable companies. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 44.78%, and the EPS growth rate is projected at 61.60%, both figures showcasing potential for significant future growth.

Key Stakeholders in Nu Holdings

Significant shareholders in Nu Holdings include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 185,963,035 shares (3.88%), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 107,118,784 shares (2.24%), and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 79,341,079 shares (1.66%). The involvement of these reputable investors not only underscores confidence in Nu Holdings' business model but also adds a layer of credibility and stability to the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Nu Holdings operates in a competitive environment with major players like Truist Financial Corp (TFC, Financial) with a market cap of $59.36 billion, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial) at $73.35 billion, and U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial) closely aligned at $73.39 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also highlight the robust nature of the market in which Nu Holdings is gaining ground.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd has carved out a significant niche in the digital banking sector. Its recent stock performance, underscored by a 19.68% increase over the past three months, reflects strong investor confidence and market acceptance. The company's robust growth metrics and strategic shareholder base further bolster its market position. Despite some concerns over its historical profitability, the forward-looking growth estimates and current valuation suggest that Nu Holdings may continue to offer attractive investment opportunities. As it stands, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding digital banking landscape, making it a noteworthy contender in the global financial sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.