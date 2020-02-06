On August 29, 2024, WEST ALFRED P JR, Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial), sold 5,670 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,498,615 shares of SEI Investments Co. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

SEI Investments Co, a leading provider of investment processing, management, and operations solutions, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, WEST ALFRED P JR, has been particularly active, selling a total of 909,844 shares over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $67.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $8.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.51, which is above the industry median of 12.14.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, SEI Investments Co is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction follows a trend of insider selling at SEI Investments Co, which could be of interest to current and potential investors looking to understand insider behaviors and their implications on stock performance.

