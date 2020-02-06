Dell's Q2 Earnings: Strong Revenue Growth Driven by AI and Server Demand

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dell (DELL +1%) reported impressive Q2 (Jul) earnings, bouncing back from a rare in-line EPS result in Q1. Revenue increased by 9.1% year-over-year to $25.03 billion, surpassing expectations and setting a record for its servers and networking business. This growth came despite the headwind from exiting its VMware Resale business. Dell has now posted back-to-back revenue growth quarters after six consecutive declines. However, Dell's Q3 (Oct) EPS guidance came in below consensus, with in-line revenue expectations.

  • Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) segment revenue surged 38% year-over-year to $11.65 billion, with an 11.0% operating margin compared to 12.4% last year. Server and networking revenue soared 80% year-over-year to a record $7.67 billion. Strong growth was seen across traditional and AI servers, with $3.1 billion worth of AI servers shipped in Q2 and a healthy AI server backlog of $3.8 billion.
  • Dell's AI server pipeline expanded significantly in Q2, particularly among tier 2 CSPs and enterprise customers. The company sees substantial opportunity in the enterprise sector, which is still in the early stages of AI adoption. Dell is also excited about its emerging sovereign AI opportunity.
  • Storage revenue declined 5% year-over-year to $3.97 billion. Despite double-digit demand growth across its core storage portfolio, this was offset by headwinds in the partner IP portion of its HCI portfolio.
  • Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment revenue fell 4% year-over-year to $12.41 billion, with a 6.2% operating margin compared to 7.5% last year. Commercial revenue remained flat at $10.56 billion, while Consumer revenue dropped 22% year-over-year to $1.86 billion. Dell expects CSG growth in the second half, particularly in Q4 (Jan), driven by the upcoming PC refresh cycle and long-term AI impacts.
  • For Q3, Dell expects ISG revenue to grow in the low-30% range and CSG revenue to be flat to up in the low-single digits. Margins have been impacted by higher input costs due to inflation, a competitive environment, and a higher mix of AI-optimized servers.

Investors welcomed Dell's return to strong EPS beats, especially after the stock's pullback since its Q1 report in May. Sentiment was more tempered this quarter, aiding the stock's performance. Dell's positioning as an AI play excites investors, given the high demand for its AI servers and the growth potential as many enterprises are still early in their AI adoption. Although AI servers are a relatively small part of Dell's total sales, the company sees a promising future. Furthermore, while Dell is often associated with PCs, its Consumer business is relatively small, so the Q2 sales decline is not a major concern. An attractive PC upgrade cycle also appears to be on the horizon.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.