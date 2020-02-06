SolarEdge (SEDG) Stock Declines Amid CEO Resignation

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial) shares have dropped 1.97% today, continuing their downward trend. This adds to the significant decline in the stock's performance, with a massive 74% decrease year-to-date.

The primary reason behind the stock's movement is the announcement of CEO Zvi Lando's resignation. Lando will remain an advisor during the leadership transition and will stay on as a board member. He emphasized that new leadership is necessary to drive the company's recovery.

SolarEdge's (SEDG, Financial) decline in performance is evident, with a 73% year-over-year drop in revenue for the second quarter. However, there was a 30% sequential increase in sales from the previous quarter. The company’s revenue has especially suffered in Europe due to high interest rates leading to reduced spending on renewable energy systems. During this transition, the company's CFO will act as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

From a valuation standpoint, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial) displays several concerning metrics. The stock's GF Value is $135.82, with GuruFocus designating it as a "Possible Value Trap." For more detailed information, visit the GF Value page.

The company has significant warning signs, with an Altman Z-score of 1.29, indicating financial distress, and a Beneish M-Score of 0.67, suggesting potential financial manipulation. Additionally, the company's gross margin and operating margin have been in long-term decline, averaging -6.8% and -26% per year, respectively.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial) sports a price-to-book ratio of 0.66 and a tangible book value of $35.42. The stock has also seen a drop of 56.44% over the past three years and 21.5% over the past five years.

Despite a market cap of $1,399.25 million and an enterprise value of $1,465.47 million, the company’s profitability remains under pressure, with an operating margin of -36.5% and an EBITDA margin of -31.56%. Furthermore, its return on equity (ROE) is -21.74%, and its return on assets (ROA) is -11.6%, highlighting substantial operational challenges.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial) faces a tough road ahead, with significant challenges in revenue growth and profitability. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions.