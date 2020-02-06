Intel (INTC) Stock Moves Following Strategic Options Discussion

Shares of Intel (INTC, Financial) surged today, with the stock price rising 7.63% after reports indicated the company is considering spinning off its manufacturing arm from its core chip design operation to create value for shareholders.

This development follows a recent earnings report that revealed weak results, disappointing guidance, the elimination of the stock's dividend, and a restructuring plan that includes a 15% workforce reduction.

Intel (INTC, Financial) is reportedly discussing strategic options with investment bankers, including splitting its primary business segments or halting some planned factory expansions central to CEO Pat Gelsinger's strategy. The board is set to review various options in September.

In terms of stock analysis and valuation, Intel Corp's current price is $21.665. The company has experienced significant declines across various metrics, including a revenue growth rate of -11.2% over the past 3 years. This underperformance is further emphasized by a GF Value rating of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," with a GF Value estimate of $31, indicating the stock might be undervalued but carries considerable risks.

Intel (INTC, Financial) also has a high P/E ratio of 94.2, which is quite alarming compared to the industry median. The company's Price-to-Book ratio is 0.8, and its EV to EBITDA ratio stands at 9.88. While these ratios may suggest some valuation appeal, other financial metrics paint a less optimistic picture. For instance, Intel's Altman Z-score of 1.44 places it in the distress zone, hinting at a possible bankruptcy within the next two years.

On a positive note, Intel's Beneish M-score of -2.69 indicates that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements. Additionally, the stock's Price-to-Sales ratio is close to a 10-year low at 1.56, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for value investors.

Investors should consider these mixed signals carefully. The company's significant debt issuance over the past three years, coupled with a decline in gross and operating margins, could pose substantial risks. Intel's strategic moves and restructuring initiatives might offer a pathway to recovery, but the road ahead is fraught with uncertainties. For further insights and updates, visit the GF Value page for Intel.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
