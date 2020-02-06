Why Sweetgreen (SG) Stock is Dropping Today

The restaurant sector faced a downturn this week, with Sweetgreen (SG, Financial) experiencing a significant decline. Sweetgreen's stock dropped 17.5% this past week.

This decline comes amid concerns that consumers are cutting back on spending due to inflation and stagnant earnings. Reports from other companies like Dollar General, Lululemon Athletica, and Ulta Beauty indicate a struggling consumer market, especially on the lower end of the spending spectrum.

Sweetgreen, which holds a market cap of $3.6 billion but generated only $649 million in revenue over the past year while still losing money, is perceived as a riskier investment in the current economic environment. Investors are concerned that dining out is one of the first expenses to be cut, impacting Sweetgreen's financial outlook.

As of the latest data, Sweetgreen (SG, Financial) is trading at $31.17, down 1.45% from its last close. The company has an Altman Z-Score of 4.98, indicating strong financial health, and a Beneish M-Score of -3.37, suggesting it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

However, the GF Value for Sweetgreen is $21.12, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on GuruFocus valuation metrics. You can find detailed information about the GF Value for Sweetgreen here.

Sweetgreen's price-to-book ratio stands at 7.57, well above the industry median, suggesting that investors are paying a premium for its shares. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66, indicating moderate leverage, but its profitability metrics, such as a return on equity (ROE) of -19.1% and a return on assets (ROA) of -10.75%, reflect ongoing struggles in achieving profitability.

In summary, while Sweetgreen (SG, Financial) shows financial strength, its overvaluation and ongoing losses make it a risky bet in an economic climate where discretionary spending is likely to be curtailed. Investors should tread carefully and consider the broader market conditions before making any investment decisions.