Why Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (VSCO, Financial) fell 1.88% following the release of its second-quarter earnings report. The company’s earnings forecast for the next quarter missed analysts' expectations, and its gross margin did not meet Wall Street estimates. However, VSCO slightly exceeded analysts' revenue guidance expectations for the quarter.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO, Financial) is currently trading at $23.51, with a market capitalization of $1.84 billion. The company has a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a P/B ratio of 4.34. Despite recent setbacks, the stock has a 52-week high of $30.80 and a 52-week low of $13.62, indicating potential for volatility.

On the valuation front, Victoria's Secret is considered "Significantly Undervalued" according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value estimates the stock to be worth approximately $34.66, suggesting an upside potential from its current price.

However, the company faces several challenges. Victoria's Secret has recorded a loss in operating income at least once over the past three years, and its revenue per share has been in decline for the last five years. Additionally, the company has a Z-score of 1.92, placing it in the grey area for financial stress.

Victoria's Secret's financial strength is further questioned by its high long-term debt, which has been growing over the past three years. The Altman Z-score indicates some level of financial distress, and the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), suggesting inefficiency in capital use.

On a positive note, the company's Beneish M-Score of -2.62 implies that it is unlikely to be a manipulator. Additionally, Victoria's Secret has a strong institutional ownership of 98.47%, demonstrating confidence from major investors.

While Victoria's Secret (VSCO, Financial) has significant valuation upside according to GF Value, potential investors should be cautious given the financial challenges and volatility in its stock price. The upcoming earnings report estimated for November 2024 could provide more clarity on the company's performance and future prospects.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.