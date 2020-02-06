Why MongoDB Stock (MDB) is Moving Today

```html

Shares of database software company MongoDB (MDB, Financial) surged 16.95% in recent trading. This spike comes after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations, a "beat and raise" quarter. Revenue guidance for the next quarter also surpassed Wall Street's estimates.

The impressive performance was driven by MongoDB's Atlas cloud offering, which saw a 27% year-over-year sales growth, accounting for 71% of overall revenue.

As of the latest data, MongoDB (MDB, Financial) is trading at $287.38. The company boasts a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, and it has been identified as "GF Value" GF Value.

MongoDB's financial health appears robust with an Altman Z-Score of 6.26, indicating strong financial strength. The Piotroski F-Score is 7, signifying a very healthy situation. Additionally, the Beneish M-Score of -2.72 implies that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

From a profitability perspective, MongoDB's (MDB, Financial) operating margin is expanding, which is typically a positive sign. Despite being close to its 1-year low, the PB Ratio of 16.61 is near its 5-year low, indicating that the stock may still be undervalued compared to its historical valuations.

MongoDB (MDB, Financial) maintains a high level of institutional ownership at 86.35%, reflecting strong confidence from large investors. However, insider selling activity has been noted, with 15 insider selling transactions over the past three months.

Moreover, MongoDB's (MDB, Financial) revenue has shown a substantial growth rate, with a 24.3% increase in the past year and a 35.6% CAGR over the past five years. This growth trajectory positions MongoDB well for future expansion and market share gains.

Investors should note that despite the positive financial indicators, MongoDB (MDB, Financial) does operate with a relatively high PB Ratio, and its revenue growth rates will be crucial to monitor in future quarters to justify its current valuation.

