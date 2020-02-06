On August 29, 2024, Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), executed a sale of 24,093 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction left the insider with zero shares in the company.

Cimpress PLC is known for its mass customization and web-to-print services, providing a range of products and services that enable businesses and consumers to create professional-quality printed materials and promotional products.

Over the past year, Sean Quinn has sold a total of 46,035 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were priced at $98.48, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 15.31, which is below both the industry median of 17.98 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Cimpress PLC is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value of $72.62 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

