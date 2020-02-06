On August 29, 2024, President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR sold 4,134 shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,755 shares of the company.

FRP Holdings Inc operates in the real estate sector, focusing on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,918 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of FRP Holdings Inc were priced at $30 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $564.634 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 75.11, significantly above both the industry median of 14.3 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FRP Holdings Inc is estimated at $32.79 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at FRP Holdings Inc.

