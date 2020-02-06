CRWD Stock Gains After Positive Analyst Upgrades

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) stock rose by 2.07% today, driven by its recent second-quarter results and subsequent bullish analyst ratings.

After the market closed earlier this week, CrowdStrike reported better-than-expected performance for the second quarter and provided guidance that was less pessimistic than anticipated. This optimism was reflected in the stock’s positive movement, with analysts offering strong endorsements. HSBC upgraded its rating on CrowdStrike stock from hold to buy and increased its one-year price target from $302 to $339 per share. Similarly, Bernstein’s lead analyst Peter Weed maintained an outperform rating and raised the stock’s one-year price target from $315 to $334 per share. Both firms noted that despite some uncertainty due to a global system shutdown on July 19, CrowdStrike is overcoming these challenges.

Valuation metrics indicate that CrowdStrike is a robust player in the cybersecurity market. The stock currently trades at $277.28. With a GF Value of $335.71, which positions the stock as modestly undervalued, investors might see this as a long-term growth opportunity. According to GuruFocus, CrowdStrike’s Piotroski F-Score of 8 signals a very healthy situation, while its Altman Z-Score of 9.77 signifies strong financial stability.

The company’s expansion in operating margins and its competitive edge through artificial intelligence are additional strengths. Despite its current P/E ratio of 401.86, CrowdStrike holds a market cap of $67.97 billion, and its price-to-book ratio stands at 23.66. It's noteworthy that the cybersecurity company has shown a significant 1-year revenue growth rate of 27.5%.

In terms of risks, investors should be aware that CrowdStrike's asset growth rate of 68.3% has outpaced its revenue growth rate of 51.2% over the past 5 years, suggesting potential inefficiencies. Additionally, there have been 12 insider selling transactions within the past three months, aggregating to 140,519 shares sold, which could be a red flag for some investors.

For more detailed valuation metrics, you can visit the GF Value page on GuruFocus.

Overall, CrowdStrike’s recent performance and positive analyst coverage provide a strong foundation for its stock's upward movement, making it a stock to watch closely.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.