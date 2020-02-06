CRWD Stock Gains After Positive Analyst Upgrades

CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) stock rose by 2.07% today, driven by its recent second-quarter results and subsequent bullish analyst ratings.

After the market closed earlier this week, CrowdStrike reported better-than-expected performance for the second quarter and provided guidance that was less pessimistic than anticipated. This optimism was reflected in the stock’s positive movement, with analysts offering strong endorsements. HSBC upgraded its rating on CrowdStrike stock from hold to buy and increased its one-year price target from $302 to $339 per share. Similarly, Bernstein’s lead analyst Peter Weed maintained an outperform rating and raised the stock’s one-year price target from $315 to $334 per share. Both firms noted that despite some uncertainty due to a global system shutdown on July 19, CrowdStrike is overcoming these challenges.

Valuation metrics indicate that CrowdStrike is a robust player in the cybersecurity market. The stock currently trades at $277.28. With a GF Value of $335.71, which positions the stock as modestly undervalued, investors might see this as a long-term growth opportunity. According to GuruFocus, CrowdStrike’s Piotroski F-Score of 8 signals a very healthy situation, while its Altman Z-Score of 9.77 signifies strong financial stability.

The company’s expansion in operating margins and its competitive edge through artificial intelligence are additional strengths. Despite its current P/E ratio of 401.86, CrowdStrike holds a market cap of $67.97 billion, and its price-to-book ratio stands at 23.66. It's noteworthy that the cybersecurity company has shown a significant 1-year revenue growth rate of 27.5%.

In terms of risks, investors should be aware that CrowdStrike's asset growth rate of 68.3% has outpaced its revenue growth rate of 51.2% over the past 5 years, suggesting potential inefficiencies. Additionally, there have been 12 insider selling transactions within the past three months, aggregating to 140,519 shares sold, which could be a red flag for some investors.

Overall, CrowdStrike’s recent performance and positive analyst coverage provide a strong foundation for its stock's upward movement, making it a stock to watch closely.